Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 267,148 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 113% compared to the average daily volume of 125,689 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 262,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.