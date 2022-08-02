Traders Purchase High Volume of NortonLifeLock Call Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,834 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 3,605 call options.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

