Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32,365.00

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $32,365.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

