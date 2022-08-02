Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

