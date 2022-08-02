TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $94,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransAlta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.98. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

