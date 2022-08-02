TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMDX. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $540,295.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,830 shares of company stock worth $7,123,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

