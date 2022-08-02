TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.58, but opened at $39.15. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 3,806 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $123,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,847.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,830 shares of company stock worth $7,123,870. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.63.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

