Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.54. Transocean shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 392,542 shares.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

