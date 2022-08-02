TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.26% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,136. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

