Truist Financial Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $130.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.43.
Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $149.92.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
