Trumpcoin Price Tops $0.0516 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

