TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies makes up 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

TTMI stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Insider Activity

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,687.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

