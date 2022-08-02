Tunc Doluca Sells 7,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $170.79. 106,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,113. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

