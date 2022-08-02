Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUP. Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,011. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $25.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tupperware Brands

In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tupperware Brands news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

