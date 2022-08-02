Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUP. Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,011. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $25.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tupperware Brands news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

