TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Up 5.6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 8,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,099,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

TuSimple Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in TuSimple by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 54,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

