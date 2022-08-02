Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $110,368.75 and $149.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00629039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016391 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034599 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
