Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $110,368.75 and $149.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00629039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034599 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

