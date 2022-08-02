UBS Group Increases Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 780

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 826 ($10.12) to GBX 835 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $798.33.

NYSE:PSO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 19,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,378. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 795.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 232,318 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

