UBS Group Increases Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 780

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSO. StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 826 ($10.12) to GBX 835 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $798.33.
Pearson Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:PSO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 19,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,378. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.