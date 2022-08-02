UBS Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

FME opened at €35.83 ($36.94) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.37 ($38.53) and a 1 year high of €69.96 ($72.12).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

