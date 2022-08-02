UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

