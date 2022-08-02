UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after buying an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 118,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 578,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 309,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

