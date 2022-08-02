UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.13 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.
UDR Price Performance
Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06.
UDR Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of UDR
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after buying an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 118,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 578,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 309,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.