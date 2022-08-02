UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading 8.6% Higher

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.35 and last traded at $87.19. 668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $656.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.