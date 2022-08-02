Ultra Trading Down 9% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $94.64 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001340 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,934,528 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

