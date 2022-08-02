Under Armour (UA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

