Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00627303 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016637 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034667 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
