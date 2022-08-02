Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $56.12 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00033691 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $56.12 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00244743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00037771 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008177 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

