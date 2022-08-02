Unifty (NIF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $753,673.30

Unifty (NIF) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $753,673.30 and $211,045.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00625183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034645 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

