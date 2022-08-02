UniLend Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $1.13 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.