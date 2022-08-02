Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Unilever by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 638,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 224,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 53,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,167. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

