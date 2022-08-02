Unison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.1 %

BABA stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. 887,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,400,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $203.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

