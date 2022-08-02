United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

