United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and set a $306.00 target price (up from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.90.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $319.68 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.29 and its 200 day moving average is $302.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

