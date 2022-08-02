UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $535.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

