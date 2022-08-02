UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNH traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $536.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,527. The company has a market capitalization of $503.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

