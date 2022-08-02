Unitrade (TRADE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Unitrade (TRADE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $40,624.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004404 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

Buying and Selling Unitrade

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

