Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Up to $47.98

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.98, but opened at $49.67. Valaris shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 4,325 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Valaris Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Valaris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $289,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $2,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $180,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

