Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Issue $0.39 Semi-annual Dividend

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3907 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vale to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $277,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.