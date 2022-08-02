Valero Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $16.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

