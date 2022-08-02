Validity (VAL) Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Validity has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Validity has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $394,066.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00008545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,634,314 coins and its circulating supply is 4,632,669 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars.

