Validity (VAL) Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Validity has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Validity has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $394,066.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00008545 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
Validity Coin Profile
Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,634,314 coins and its circulating supply is 4,632,669 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org.
Buying and Selling Validity
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars.
