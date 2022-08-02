Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.