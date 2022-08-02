Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Down 1.8 %

FMC opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

