Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

