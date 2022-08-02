Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.