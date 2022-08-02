Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises about 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $23,356,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

