Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,624 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

