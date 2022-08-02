Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,015,000 after buying an additional 801,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

