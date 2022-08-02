Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

