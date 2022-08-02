Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 24,308 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.