Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 3,332 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $295.04 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.17.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

