VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.16% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $152.58 on Tuesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

