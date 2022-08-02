VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Holdings Lowered by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
HYD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,511. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.