VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Holdings Lowered by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,511. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

